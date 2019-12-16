Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for December 17

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, December 17, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

Public Hearing- Planning and Zoning Richard Franich- Conditional Use Permit- Above ground storage of fuels over allowed quantities Land Use Department- Language amendment- Solar energy system utility scale, Public Hearing Notification Process Notice of Intent

8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:20 am – County Resident Concerns

9:30 am – Approval and award of contract with Thomas P. Miller & Associates for Industrial Development Plan Project

9:35 am – Events Complex Fair Board Appointment

9:40 am – Approval of a catering permit for Eden Valley Saloon on 12-31-19 for the Eden Valley Progress Club

9:45 am – ExxonMobil Expansion Project

10:45 am – Facility Condition Assessment Report

10:55 am – Construction delivery method for Lagoon Road Consolidated Facility Project

11 am – Transfer of Med-Eng EOD 9 Bomb Suits

11:10 am – 2020 Annual Operating and Financial Plan between the County of Sweetwater and the USDA, Forest Service Ashley National Forest

11:15 am – Request to re-staff vacant positions in the Detention Center

11:25 am – Request approval of VSP Renewal

11:30 am – Request approval of the VSO Memorandum of understanding between Sweetwater County and the State of Wyoming

11:40 am – Fiscal Year 2019 Audit Report

12:10 am – Other

Executive Session – As Needed

Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

Read the complete packet here.