Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for December 17

By
News Desk
-
101
Views

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, December 17, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • 8:30 am – Call to Order
  • Public Hearing- Planning and Zoning
    • Richard Franich- Conditional Use Permit- Above ground storage of fuels over allowed quantities
    • Land Use Department- Language amendment- Solar energy system utility scale, Public Hearing Notification Process Notice of Intent
  • 8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
  • 9:20 am – County Resident Concerns
  • 9:30 am – Approval and award of contract with Thomas P. Miller & Associates for Industrial Development Plan Project
  • 9:35 am – Events Complex Fair Board Appointment
  • 9:40 am – Approval of a catering permit for Eden Valley Saloon on 12-31-19 for the Eden Valley Progress Club
  • 9:45 am – ExxonMobil Expansion Project
  • 10:45 am – Facility Condition Assessment Report
  • 10:55 am – Construction delivery method for Lagoon Road Consolidated Facility Project
  • 11 am – Transfer of Med-Eng EOD 9 Bomb Suits
  • 11:10 am – 2020 Annual Operating and Financial Plan between the County of Sweetwater and the USDA, Forest Service Ashley National Forest
  • 11:15 am – Request to re-staff vacant positions in the Detention Center
  • 11:25 am – Request approval of VSP Renewal
  • 11:30 am – Request approval of the VSO Memorandum of understanding between Sweetwater County and the State of Wyoming
  • 11:40 am – Fiscal Year 2019 Audit Report
  • 12:10 am – Other
  • Executive Session – As Needed
  • Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

Read the complete packet here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR