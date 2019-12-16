Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for December 17

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, December 17, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- Public Hearing- Planning and Zoning
- Richard Franich- Conditional Use Permit- Above ground storage of fuels over allowed quantities
- Land Use Department- Language amendment- Solar energy system utility scale, Public Hearing Notification Process Notice of Intent
- 8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:20 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:30 am – Approval and award of contract with Thomas P. Miller & Associates for Industrial Development Plan Project
- 9:35 am – Events Complex Fair Board Appointment
- 9:40 am – Approval of a catering permit for Eden Valley Saloon on 12-31-19 for the Eden Valley Progress Club
- 9:45 am – ExxonMobil Expansion Project
- 10:45 am – Facility Condition Assessment Report
- 10:55 am – Construction delivery method for Lagoon Road Consolidated Facility Project
- 11 am – Transfer of Med-Eng EOD 9 Bomb Suits
- 11:10 am – 2020 Annual Operating and Financial Plan between the County of Sweetwater and the USDA, Forest Service Ashley National Forest
- 11:15 am – Request to re-staff vacant positions in the Detention Center
- 11:25 am – Request approval of VSP Renewal
- 11:30 am – Request approval of the VSO Memorandum of understanding between Sweetwater County and the State of Wyoming
- 11:40 am – Fiscal Year 2019 Audit Report
- 12:10 am – Other
- Executive Session – As Needed
- Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.
Read the complete packet here.