Bobbi Whisler To Graduate Cum Laude from Creighton University in Two Fields

OMAHA, NE — Former Rock Springs resident Bobbi Nikole Whisler will be graduating from Creighton University in Omaha, NE later this month with cum laude honors in two separate fields of study.

The Creighton graduation ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on May 18 where Whisler will receive Bachelor of Applied Business Administration degrees in both Economics and Finance.

Bobbi Whisler is the daughter of Whisler Chevrolet owner Andria Whisler-Smith, and the granddaughter of former owners Bob and Eleanore Whisler.